Arun Sahoo will face stiff protest: Student leader

The incident had sparked outrage across the State with Opposition parties staging protests against Sahoo.

Published: 17th November 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:36 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Former president of students’ union of North Orissa University (NOU) Tushar Nayak on Friday sought removal of Arun Sahoo as the BJD observer of Mayurbhanj district and said the former minister will face stiff protest if he visits the district in the future.Addressing mediapersons here, the student leader of BJD also sought an apology from Deputy Speaker of Assembly and Baripada MLA Sananda Marndi for giving false assurance to students regarding creation of posts and opening of regular departments in NOU.

Earlier in May this year, Nayak, who was president of NOU students’ union then, was allegedly humiliated by Sahoo and forced to do sit-ups before BJD workers at Baripada circuit house when he raised certain issues concerning the student community and the university.

Nayak said the student community will vehemently oppose all the programmes organised by Sahoo, Marndi and vice-chairman of Baripada Municipality and youth BJD leader Jitendra Mohanty in the district. 

“Marndi had assured us to regularise several departments in NOU. However, the promises are yet to be fulfilled. Mohanty should also resign from his post in the municipality on moral grounds as he did not oppose Sahoo when the latter ordered student leaders to do sit-ups in his presence,” Nayak said.
Contacted, Marandi and Mohanty termed Nayak’s statements as false and fabricated. “The former president is trying to hog limelight by raising the issue in front of the media,” they said.
Sahoo could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

