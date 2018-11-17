BJP to corner Govt on farm issues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has decided to target State Government over several issues including neglect of the farm sector resulting in drought situation and suicide by farmers due to crop loss during the winter session of Assembly, which started on Friday.

Issues to be raised by the members in the Assembly during the session were discussed at the meeting of BJP legislature party presided over by legi s l at u re party leader KV Singhdeo.

Problems relating to sharecroppers and non-fulfilment of promises given to farmers by the State Government will be raised in the Assembly, party legislator Rabi Naik told mediapersons after the meeting. He said BJP members will also raise the Government’s inaction in establishment of a High Court bench in Western Odisha as a result of which lawyers have boycotted courts for the last two and a half month.

The manner in which Bramha Paribartan was handled and missing of the keys of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple would also be major issues before the BJP during the session, Naik said and added that failure of the State Government to tackle very severe cyclone Titli which led to the death of more than 70 people will also be raised by the members.

False promises given to the people through the Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash scheme and goondaraj of the Biju Yuva Bahini will be raised, Naik said and added that the State Government’s failure to create employment opportunities for the youths and ignoring Odia entrepreneurs during the recently concluded Make-in-Odisha conclave will be discussed. Criticising the State Government for its failure to create basic infrastructure in the health and education sectors, the BJP legislator said the law and order situation in the State has also deteriorated alarmingly