Home States Odisha

BJP to corner Govt on farm issues

Issues to be raised by the members in the Assembly during the session were discussed at the meeting of BJP legislature party presided over by legi s l at u re party leader KV Singhdeo.

Published: 17th November 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has decided to target State Government over several issues including neglect of the farm sector resulting in drought situation and suicide by farmers due to crop loss during the winter session of Assembly, which started on Friday.

Issues to be raised by the members in the Assembly during the session were discussed at the meeting of BJP legislature party presided over by legi s l at u re party leader KV Singhdeo.

Problems relating to sharecroppers and non-fulfilment of promises given to farmers by the State Government will be raised in the Assembly, party legislator Rabi Naik told mediapersons after the meeting. He said BJP members will also raise the Government’s inaction in establishment of a High Court bench in Western Odisha as a result of which lawyers have boycotted courts for the last two and a half month.

The manner in which Bramha Paribartan was handled and missing of the keys of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple would also be major issues before the BJP during the session, Naik said and added that failure of the State Government to tackle very severe cyclone Titli which led to the death of more than 70 people will also be raised by the members.

False promises given to the people through the Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash scheme and goondaraj of the Biju Yuva Bahini will be raised, Naik said and added that the State Government’s failure to create employment opportunities for the youths and ignoring Odia entrepreneurs during the recently concluded Make-in-Odisha conclave will be discussed. Criticising the State Government for its failure to create basic infrastructure in the health and education sectors, the BJP legislator said the law and order situation in the State has also deteriorated alarmingly

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp