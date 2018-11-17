CM intervention sought

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Wild Orissa, an organisation working for conservation of wildlife in Odisha, on Friday sought Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s intervention to check killing of tigers in the State and order proper inquiry into the death of tiger Mahavir. In a letter to the Chief Minister, the organisation urged him to take necessary measures to save the tiger relocation programme.

Alleging that Mahavir’s death is a case of poaching that exposes how easily the big cats are being killed with the State, Wild Orissa secretary Monalisa Bhujabal said, “Killing of the re-introduced male in Satkosia needs to be analysed from the evidence found in the death of tigers in Debrigarh, Balangir, Similipal and Sambalpur forests in past few years.”

He said it is unfortunate that Odisha, which used to have tigers in 28 districts, has big cats only in eight districts.