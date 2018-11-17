Coconut oil of women SHGs launched  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Collector Yamini Sarangi on Thursday launched ‘Meera’ coconut oil and other products of Jay Jagannath Coconut Producer Group, a non-profit organisation comprising women self-help groups (SHGs) of Krushnadaspur village in Balikuda block.

On the occasion, Sarangi said the new venture would act as a catalyst to revive the market for coconut products and give a boost to women SHGs. With an aim to make rural women self-sufficient and improve their socio-economic condition, the district administration has formed Jay Jagannath Coconut Producer Group. All the 30 women members of the group are engaged in producing value added products from coconut.

The administration has also provided the required technology and financial assistance to set up the manufacturing unit for coconut products. ‘Meera’ coconut oil, which has been prepared in a traditional manner, is being marketed by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS). Group president Rasmita Das said, “Our products are being sold in local markets as people are impressed with the traditionally-prepared coconut oil which can also treat scabies and other skin diseases. We also sell the products in different Pallishree Melas.”

Apart from oil, the group also produces broom, Kora (sweet), flour, ‘Jhuna’ and cakes from coconuts.

Assistant Director of ORMAS Satya Sundar Sibram Paital said there are plans to develop other value-added products from coconut. “We have also decided to send the women members to Kerala for exposure visit and training. Efforts are on to sell the products in Reliance Fresh and other outlets,” he added.