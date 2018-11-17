By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged endocrinologists to focus on prevention of endocrine related diseases through early diagnosis and treatment by using state-of-the-art techniques and procedures.Speaking at the 48th annual conference of Endocrine Society of India (ESI) here on Friday, he said the study of endocrinology and related diseases, some of which are related to lifestyle, requires more awareness and propagation.

“Health status of people is linked to socio-economic activities and contributes immensely to the development process.

The State Government has been making sincere efforts to provide access to equitable and quality health services to people,” he said.

Naveen sought support of doctors and researchers for success of various health schemes launched by the State and hoped that the deliberations in the four-day conference will encourage and promote new findings in endocrinology which will ultimately benefit people suffering from diseases.

Among others, Health Minister Pratap Jena, ESI president Dr Manoj Chaddha, Secretary Dr KG Sheshadri, State president Dr PK Mishra and organising secretary Dr Abhay Sahoo also spoke.