Focus on technology for coconut cultivation  

DHENKANAL: The district has huge potential  for coconut cultivation commercially. Unused land can be used to grow coconuts with the help of technological interventions, opined experts on Friday. Interacting with farmers at a training-cum-workshop on ‘scientific coconut cultivation technology’ at science centre here, OUAT Professor Santosh Sahoo gave a presentation on cultivation process of coconut, selection of saplings, application of fertiliser, marketing facilities, care for plant and profit margin.

He also emphasised on drip irrigation. Coconut Development Board (CDB) deputy director Dr Rajat Paul and technical officer Nithu Thomas focused on support and technical guidance for expansion of coconut cultivation.

The Board is providing incentives and farmers can avail their guidance on a regular basis for development of coconut cultivation with multiple value addition, they said. Among others, OUAT branch regional rural technology transfer station, Dhenkanal associate director Dr Debabrata Panigrahi, deputy director of horticulture Govind Chandra Panda and farmers participated.

