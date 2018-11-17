Home States Odisha

Mardala exponent Banamali Maharana passes away

Guru Maharana was undergoing treatment at SUM Hospital where he breathed his last. 

Published: 17th November 2018 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Banamali Maharana

Mardala exponent Banamali Maharana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent percussionist Guru Banamali Maharana passed away after prolonged illness in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. He was 77.

Guru Maharana was undergoing treatment at SUM Hospital where he breathed his last. Born in Raghurajpur village of Puri district on May 16,1941, he had an affinity towards musical instruments during his childhood. Although he did not get any formal training, the exponent drew inspiration from 'Raaslila' authored by Mohan Sundardev Goswamy and began playing Khol and Dholak. His formal training in playing Mardala and Tabla began after he joined Annapurna Theatre in Puri where he learnt the craft from Singhari Shyamsundar Kar and Kshetramohan Kar.

Later, he started accompanying Odissi legend Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and started playing Mardala in Odissi music and dance.

During his stint as a music teacher, he taught in Kala Vikas Kendra at Cuttack and subsequently, moved to the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar where he was a faculty member until his retirement in 1999. He had prepared a curriculum for a seven-year course in Mardala music at the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, leading to a postgraduate diploma.

He was an accompanying percussionist for Odissi dancers like Sanjukta Panigrahi, Priyambada Hejmadi, Sonal Mansingh, Aruna Mohanty and Sujata Mohapatra.

Members of the Odissi dance and music fraternity have condoled Guru Maharana's death. His mortal remains were kept in Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyala for people to pay their last respects. (ENDS)

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banamali Maharana percussionist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp