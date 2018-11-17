Home States Odisha

Narasingh clarifies on Iyer cases

Published: 17th November 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra on Friday clarified that the issue which was being probed by the House Committee and cases lodged against strategic affairs writer Abhijit Iyer Mitra by police are different.

Mishra, who also heads the committee, said the panel has taken no steps to keep Iyer in jail. He said there is a wrong impression that Iyer is in jail because of the House Committee investigation. “Our case is not investigated by police. It is different,” he said and added, “The committee has treated Iyer with all dignity.”

Mishra submitted the report of the committee to Speaker Pradip Amat. However, the report could not be tabled in the House as it was adjourned for the day after noisy scenes.Iyer had appeared before the House Committee thrice during the investigation and submitted affidavits. The committee met six times for completing the report. 

