Speaker accepts George as Cong MLA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assembly Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat on Friday announced in the House that the lone Samata Kranti Dal (SKD) MLA George Tirkey would be recognised as Congress legislator.

The Speaker said Tirkey had informed him in writing on November 2, that the legislature party of SKD had merged the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

“The CLP leader had also informed me in a letter that he accepted the merger,” Amat said. The Speaker said he has accorded status of a Congress member to Tirkey and allotted him a separate seat in the House. Amat said the new Congress MLA will now be allotted Seat No 11 at Block-H of Odisha Assembly. Earlier, Tirkey had joined the Congress at New Delhi in presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Amat also informed the Assembly that he has accepted the resignation of Congress MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria, who represented the Koraput (SC) Assembly constituency. Sagaria had tendered resignation from his Assembly membership and submitted a letter in this regard to the Speaker on November 6. “The 144-Koraput (SC) Assembly constituency seat stands vacant in accordance with the Constitutional norm and as per the provision laid down in Clause 190 (3) (B),” the Speaker declared in the House.