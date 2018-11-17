Sports fest to mark Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

Rourkela: Hockey World Cup Sports Festival will be organised in Sundargarh, the cradle of field hockey, by the Sundargarh administration, ahead of the Hockey Men’s World Cup that starts in Bhubaneswar on November 28.The sports festival will be organised under the aegis of Biju Yuva Bahini from November 25 to December 16.

At a meeting in Sundargarh town on Thursday, Collector Surendra Kumar Meena reviewed preparations for the festival. A mini marathon will be simultaneously held at Sundargarh town, Rourkela and Bonai sub-division headquarters on November 25 and registration of participants would be done at District Sports Office, Sundargarh, Rourkela Municipal Corporation and Bonai at Sub-Collectorate till November 23. Sports events would also be held between November 25 and December 16 across 279 gram panchayats, 17 blocks and four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including RMC.

League-cum-Knockout Hockey matches would be organised in all blocks and ULBs with the short-listed teams to play semi-final and final matches between December 14 and 16 at the District Sports Complex, Bhawanipur of Sundargarh town.

Arrangements have also been made for public viewing of the telecast of mega opening ceremony of the World Cup on November 27 evening at Bhawani Bhawan Parade Ground of Sundargarh, Udit Nagar Parade Ground of Rourkela and Multi-purpose Ground.