‘Anla Navami’ observed

By Express News Service

PURI: The annual ‘Anla Navami’ ritual of Lord Gopinathjew and Sri Radha was observed at Satyabadi temple amid tight security on Saturday. Over three lakh devotees, mostly those observing Kartik Brata, witnessed the holy feet of Sri Radha at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The rituals started in the morning with Sri Radha dressed in ‘Odiani Besha’ by the priests. The ritual is observed once a year. This year, touching of Sri Radha’s feet was banned and barricades raised at a distance to restrict devotees only to have darshan of the deities. VVIP passes were also not issued.

A petition was submitted to the Commissioner of Endowment and District Magistrate by a local Binayak Mohanty to stop touching of Sri Radha’s feet as it led to delays in darshan. Meanwhile, to ensure hassle-free movement of devotees, six platoons of police force have been deployed at the temple.

Besides, eight CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the movement of devotees and priests. Puri Collector Jyoti Prakash Das, Commissioner of Endowment BK Dutta, Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi and temple trust board members were also present at the temple.