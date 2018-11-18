ASI to renovate three heritage sites in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon undertake renovation and development of three of its protected heritage sites in the State.

The ASI-protected sites include Bhringeswara Mahadev temple at Bajrakote in Angul district, ancient fort at Haipurgarh in Mayurbhanj district and Kanakeswara Mahadev temple at Kualo in Dhenkanal district.

Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Culture Mahesh Sharma has intimated Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that the central agency has been accorded approvals for conservation works. “All three monuments have been inspected and the detailed report already prepared for conservation and maintenance by officials of ASI Bhubaneswar circle. Estimates have also been prepared for comprehensive conservation and development of all three sites,” he wrote to Pradhan.

While tenders have been floated for Bhringeswara Mahadev temple and Kanakeswara Mahadev temple, Sharma stated, the process is on to float bids for Haipurgarh ancient fort.

“Works on all these heritage sites are expected to begin by December once the formalities are completed,” he added.

In May, Pradhan had sought Sharma’s intervention for renovation and maintenance of these three sites which require immediate attention. He had urged him to direct ASI to take up the matter on a priority basis.