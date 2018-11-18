Home States Odisha

ASI to renovate three heritage sites in State

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon undertake renovation and development of three of its protected heritage sites in the State.

Published: 18th November 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon undertake renovation and development of three of its protected heritage sites in the State.

The ASI-protected sites include Bhringeswara Mahadev temple at Bajrakote in Angul district, ancient fort at Haipurgarh in Mayurbhanj district and Kanakeswara Mahadev temple at Kualo in Dhenkanal district.
Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Culture Mahesh Sharma has intimated Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that the central agency has been accorded approvals for conservation works. “All three monuments have been inspected and the detailed report already prepared for conservation and maintenance by officials of ASI Bhubaneswar circle. Estimates have also been prepared for comprehensive conservation and development of all three sites,” he wrote to Pradhan.

While tenders have been floated for Bhringeswara Mahadev temple and Kanakeswara Mahadev temple, Sharma stated, the process is on to float bids for Haipurgarh ancient fort. 
“Works on all these heritage sites are expected to begin by December once the formalities are completed,” he added.

In May, Pradhan had sought Sharma’s intervention for renovation and maintenance of these three sites which require immediate attention. He had urged him to direct ASI to take up the matter on a priority basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp