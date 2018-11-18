Khadi gets a new meaning at Xpressions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘freedom fabric’ Khadi can also be fashionable. At a fashion show organised on the sidelines of Xpressions by XIMB under the aegis of Odisha Khadi Village and Industries Board (OKVIB) on Friday night here, traditional Khadi ensembles were given a trendy spin to make them wearable for the modern generation.

The collection - done in colours of red, white, black, indigo, green and saffron - included sarees, long and short tunics, pants and jackets and each piece of cloth gave a new dimension to the old and traditional fabric. While the clothes were designed by weavers belonging to societies run by the OKVIC in different parts of the State, an interesting aspect of the fashion show was that they used women’s wear like sarees and stoles as the base for men’s wear collection. There were Nehru jackets, sarees that were draped as dhotis and shirts in the men’s collection.

This apart, silk and tussar sarees produced by OKVIB weavers in Kotpad, Chakagopalpur in Jajpur, Nuapatna and Sambalpur were showcased on the occasion.

Tejeshwar Parida, president of Odisha Khadi and Village Industries Board, said the fashion show was aimed at promoting Khadi because it is an affordable and sustainable fabric. Besides, the fabric has not been experimented upon much by today’s designers. “The lack of awareness and unwearable notion attached to Khadi in Odisha can only be corrected if designers mainstream the fabric. Currently, it is mostly being designed at the weavers’ level and design intervention is the need of the hour,” said Parida, adding that OKVIB is working towards giving a new dimension to Khadi weaves in Odisha to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

City-based designer Ramuli Patnaik, who participated in the fashion show said, “Youth aspire to wear what is in fashion and bringing Khadi to fashion shows will surely make them realise the beauty of the fabric.”

This is the first time XIMB collaborated with OKVIB to organise its annual fashion show as a part of Xpressions fest.

Fun games mark day 2

Scintillating cultural programmes, oratory workshop and fun games marked day two of Xpressions here on Saturday. A singing competition ‘Goonj’ by XStag and two power-packed performances by Decibelz and Moongphali stole the show. MAXIM Mela and Trade Wars, gave the participants an opportunity to test their expertise.