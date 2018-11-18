Home States Odisha

Khadi gets a new meaning at Xpressions

This apart, silk and tussar sarees produced by OKVIB weavers in Kotpad, Chakagopalpur in Jajpur, Nuapatna and Sambalpur were showcased on the occasion. 

Published: 18th November 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘freedom fabric’ Khadi can also be fashionable. At a fashion show organised on the sidelines of Xpressions by XIMB under the aegis of Odisha Khadi Village and Industries Board (OKVIB) on Friday night here, traditional Khadi ensembles were given a trendy spin to make them wearable for the modern generation.  

The collection - done in colours of red, white, black, indigo, green and saffron -  included sarees, long and short tunics, pants and jackets and each piece of cloth gave a new dimension to the old and traditional fabric. While the clothes were designed by weavers belonging to societies run by the OKVIC in different parts of the State, an interesting aspect of the fashion show was that they used women’s wear like sarees and stoles as the base for men’s wear collection. There were Nehru jackets, sarees that were draped as dhotis and shirts in the men’s collection.

This apart, silk and tussar sarees produced by OKVIB weavers in Kotpad, Chakagopalpur in Jajpur, Nuapatna and Sambalpur were showcased on the occasion. 

Tejeshwar Parida, president of Odisha Khadi and Village Industries Board, said the fashion show was aimed at promoting Khadi because it is an affordable and sustainable fabric. Besides, the fabric has not been experimented upon much by today’s designers. “The lack of awareness and unwearable notion attached to Khadi in Odisha can only be corrected if designers mainstream the fabric. Currently, it is mostly being designed at the weavers’ level and design intervention is the need of the hour,” said Parida, adding that OKVIB is working towards giving a new dimension to Khadi weaves in Odisha to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. 

City-based designer Ramuli Patnaik, who participated in the fashion show said, “Youth aspire to wear what is in fashion and bringing Khadi to fashion shows will surely make them realise the beauty of the fabric.”

This is the first time XIMB collaborated with OKVIB to organise its annual fashion show as a part of Xpressions fest.  

Fun games mark day 2
Scintillating cultural programmes, oratory workshop and fun games marked day two of Xpressions here on Saturday. A singing competition ‘Goonj’ by XStag and two power-packed performances by Decibelz and Moongphali stole the show. MAXIM Mela and Trade Wars, gave the participants an opportunity to test their expertise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp