On hockey trail: New look for Old Town streets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) gearing up to observe the World Heritage Week from November 19 to November 25 and the celebrations coinciding with Bhubaneswar Art Trail (BAT) which will open for public the same day, Old Town area in the Capital has donned a new look under the ambitious ‘Inherit Ekamra’ project.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the art trail on Sunday, the day Ekamra Walks celebrates its 100th edition. Ekamra Walks is the only guided heritage walk of the Capital.

This apart, the much-awaited light and sound show will also be inaugurated at Bindusagar Lake on the day, making it the first-ever water front entertainment programme in the city. The Lingaraj Market Complex behind Ananta Vasudeva Temple will also be inaugurated on the day.

Apart from repair and reconstruction of roads in the heritage zone, primarily covering 1.3 km of art trail, infrastructure development works like street lights, drainage and sewerage and new dustbins for solid waste collection were also carried out.

Iron grills along the laterite walls have been set-up between Swarna Jaleswar and Sampoorna Jaleswar temples while drainage channel number 7 passing through Kotitirtheswar Lane has been given a make over with matching walls and space for plantation in the future.

The two new roads connecting Devipadahara Park with Kotitirtheswar Lane and Devipadahara Park with Gyani Zail Singh Road (Lingaraj Temple to Garage Square) are also nearing completion, the officials said.

In a bid to give the entire region a clutter free look, BMC’s enforcement squad officials on Saturday removed advertisements near the heritage core area and directional signage were installed near the monuments and roads to help the visitors across the heritage walk and the art trail.