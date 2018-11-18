Parab gets off to colourful start

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Parab is a festival of development, said Rajya Sabha Member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik here on Friday.

Inaugurating the three-day State-level tribal festival along with WCD Minister Prafulla Samal, Patnaik said Parab has started a cultural revolution in Koraput by reviving dying art forms. Besides, the festival has enhanced the awareness level of tribals and brought them closer to the administration. The festival is organised by District Cultural Committee at Government College ground.

WCD Minister Samal said Parab is a glorious platform of the inherited culture and traditions of various tribal communities and has given a new meaning to Koraput for the last 23 years. “Parab provides a mirror to tribal art and culture,” he said. Sports competitions like volleyball, kabaddi, marathons that are organised as part of the festival have had a positive impact on local youths and brought a cultural and sporting renaissance,” the Minister added.

While MP Jhina Hikaka said the festival has created a special space for itself in the cultural calendar of the State, MP Anubhav Mohanty added that Koraput is no longer a backward district and Parab proves that.

The inaugural function saw Dhemsa dance by a troupe of Dayanidhiguda.

The Sabar and Parab Samman were conferred on several personalities for their contribution in the fields of art, culture, literature and social work, on the occasion.

Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi, Laxmipur MLA Kailash Kulasika, Zilla Parishad president Prabhu Jani, Special Development Council Chairman Kamlu Jani, State Planning Board Chairman Iswar Chandra Panigrahi and Collector K Sudarsan Chakraborty also spoke.