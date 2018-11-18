Home States Odisha

School building unsafe, classes held under tree

Students attending classes in the open greet visitors at the 84-year-old Government primary school at Ratadiakhandasahi village under Derabishi block.

Published: 18th November 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Students of primary school attending classes in the open in Derabishi block | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA : Students attending classes in the open greet visitors at the 84-year-old Government primary school at Ratadiakhandasahi village under Derabishi block.

The school’s unsafe building has forced the students to attend classes under a tree for the last six months. The villagers said despite repeated appeals, nothing has been done by the district education officer and district administration to repair the structure.

The building, constructed in 1934, has three rooms. It was declared unsafe by the authorities six months ago owing to wide cracks and seepage of water in the walls.

“As the school building is in a dilapidated state, we had to shift the classes outside,” said Subashis Prasad Jena, the headmaster. Jena said he has sent several letters to the Block Education Officer and the District Education Officer seeking repair of the building.

The students of the school alleged they were unable to concentrate on their studies under the open sky which leaves them at the mercy of weather.

Bikram Sahoo, a local, said even as the Government is spending crores of rupees, primary education remains neglected in the village owing to the callous attitude of the authorities.

Contacted, Block Education Officer Akshya Swain said the school, which has 59 students studying from Classes I to V, was declared unsafe six months back. He informed that `7 lakh has recently been allotted under Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan for construction of the school building and land has already been earmarked for the purpose.

