Speculation rife over Aparajita’s next step

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speculation is rife over the next step of Aparajita Sarangi after the Centre gave consent to her application for voluntary retirement from service. Aparajita was a 1994 IAS officer of Odisha cadre.

Though Aparajita is all set to enter politics, there is speculation over which political party she will join. Sources said the possibility of her joining BJD is more. However, talk is going round in political circles here from Wednesday that she may join the BJP.

Leaders from BJD and BJP, however, maintained that their door is open for Aparajita. Congress chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati said there is a competition among BJD and BJP to take her into their party fold.

Aparajita announced in a tweet that she is looking forward to her new journey with all enthusiasm. “I look forward to the next journey with enthusiasm, positivity and optimism,” she tweeted.

Odisha Government had approved her VRS application on Wednesday. She had applied for VRS on September 15.