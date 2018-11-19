Ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup, nature trail in Bhubaneswar on cards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, officials of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have planned a nature walk in line with the Ekamra Walks, the weekly heritage walk trail of the Capital, which marked its 100th edition on Sunday.

“Apart from the ongoing heritage walks under Ekamra Walks, we have planned a nature walk to Chandaka and Nandankanan. This walk will be launched before the hockey World Cup,” BDA vice-chairman and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Krishan Kumar told this paper.

He said the move will be an unique opportunity for visitors coming for the World Cup to explore Bhubaneswar. Launched on December 18 2016, the Ekamra Walks cover Khandagiri hills as well as the Old Town area of Bhubaneswar which is dotted with a number of ancient temples and monuments including the 11th century shrine Lingaraj temple. It also includes a museum walk where visitors are taken to Kala Bhoomi at Gandamunda.

The weekly heritage walk for visitors to explore the heritage trails of Bhubaneswar is organised by BDA, BMC and Odisha Tourism. BDA officials said over 5,000 visitors from 33 nations including India have taken part in these walks so far. Heritage walks to Sishupalgarh and Dhauli will soon be included in the circuit soon, they said.

On the day, 80 persons took part in the 100th Ekamra walk that started from Mukteswar-Siddheswar Temple Complex. The visitors included well-known artists and dancers from various countries as well as travel writers from Europe. During the walk, the visitors got to know about the traditional food cooked in Ananta Vasudev Temple. The visitors also witnessed an Odissi recital by disciples of renowned danseuse Ileana Citaristi. ENS