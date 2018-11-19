Home States Odisha

Alcoholic tractor driver arrested for murder of kin

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A man was arrested on Sunday on the charges of killing his grandfather, grandmother and aunt on Saturday night in Madhusudanpur village under Marsaghai police station of the district.
According to police, Bikram Das (28), a tractor driver, was an alcoholic and used to torture his family members regularly. On Saturday night, he came home in an inebriated condition and assaulted his wife. When other family members resisted him, he attacked them with a wooden plank.

His grandfather Dhruba Das (73), grandmother Saraswati Das (67) and Pramila (48), the sister of his father sustained serious injuries and fell unconscious. They were rushed to the district headquarters hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. 

Bikram’s mother Pratima (53), who sustained serious head injuries, has been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. On being informed, police went to the hospital and seized the bodies. 
“We have filed a case under Sections 302 against the accused. After committing the crime, the accused managed to flee, but we arrested him at nearby Aakhua village on Sunday afternoon. The bloodstained wooden plank has been seized from the spot,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kendrapara, Rajiv Lochan Panda.

