Home States Odisha

Beautification of Tara Tarini shrine stressed

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange on Sunday directed  PWD officials to follow the Puri Srimandir model for beautification of  Tara Tarini shrine.

Published: 19th November 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange on Sunday directed  PWD officials to follow the Puri Srimandir model for beautification of  Tara Tarini shrine. Kulange, who visited the shrine on Sunday, expressed displeasure over delay in execution of the beautification project of the temple at a cost of `2 crore.

After holding discussions with members of the temple managing committee, administrative officials and locals,  the Collector reviewed the progress of construction of a new bridge over Rushikulya river at Achuli-Raipur at a cost of `21 crore, wall of the temple at a cost of `22 crore, multipurpose mandap at the foot hill at a cost of `2 crore, yagna mandap, prasad sevan mandap and renovation of old Kalyan Mandap for `40 lakh and the under-construction inspection bungalow at a cost of `2 crore.

Kulange later planted Basil plants on the outskirts of Raighar village to discourage people from open defecation. The Collector was accompanied by Chhatrapur sub-collector Debabrata Sahu, Purusotompur block chairman Surya Narayana Panda, BDO Madhusudan Moharana and Tehsildar Arun Kumar Nayak. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp