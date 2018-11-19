Beautification of Tara Tarini shrine stressed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange on Sunday directed PWD officials to follow the Puri Srimandir model for beautification of Tara Tarini shrine. Kulange, who visited the shrine on Sunday, expressed displeasure over delay in execution of the beautification project of the temple at a cost of `2 crore.

After holding discussions with members of the temple managing committee, administrative officials and locals, the Collector reviewed the progress of construction of a new bridge over Rushikulya river at Achuli-Raipur at a cost of `21 crore, wall of the temple at a cost of `22 crore, multipurpose mandap at the foot hill at a cost of `2 crore, yagna mandap, prasad sevan mandap and renovation of old Kalyan Mandap for `40 lakh and the under-construction inspection bungalow at a cost of `2 crore.

Kulange later planted Basil plants on the outskirts of Raighar village to discourage people from open defecation. The Collector was accompanied by Chhatrapur sub-collector Debabrata Sahu, Purusotompur block chairman Surya Narayana Panda, BDO Madhusudan Moharana and Tehsildar Arun Kumar Nayak.