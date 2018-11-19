Home States Odisha

Central road development projects run into hurdles

Similarly, under Rural Development Division-II, the performance of PMGSY projects has not been encouraging.

Published: 19th November 2018 11:48 AM

The under-construction 4 km PMGSY Road between Temrupalli and Chamundarasi under Mathili block limits | Express

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the rural road connectivity scheme of the Centre being implemented by the State, has run into a roadblock in Malkangiri, one of the aspirational districts selected by the Centre. At least 11 PMGSY projects worth `39 crore of the 52 sanctioned in 2018-19 are hanging in balance owing to Maoist threat. Work on construction of all 11 PMGSY roads, 10 under Rural Development Division-I and one under Rural Development Division-II, have been stopped midway. 
As per information available with ‘Express,’ under Rural Development Division-I alone, the construction of 10 projects worth around `36 crore with a target to cover 69.70 km in remote areas, including Bonda Hill under Khairput Block, have been stopped due to security reasons.

The PMGSY roads, whose fate hangs in balance under Rural Development Division-I are Buriduguda to Narsinghpur (1.50 km), Sangumma to Luller (5.20 km), Mudulipada to Badabel (0 km to 9 km), Mudulipada to Badabela (9 km to 18 km), Badbell to Andrahal (5 km), Nilapari to Amblibeda (0 km to 9m), Nilapari to Amblibeda (9 km to 18 km), RD Road to Goudaguda (8 km) and RD Road to Kataguda Road (4 km ).

On the other hand, no tender has been received for the construction of Nilapari to Amblibeda (18 km to 27 km) PMGSY road. Contacted, Rural Development Division-I Executive Engineer N Harihar Rao told ‘Express’ that the project works are not being executed due to the threat perception as reported by the contractors. He added that the issue is being raised in meetings between contractors and management. 

Similarly, under Rural Development Division-II, the performance of PMGSY projects has not been encouraging. Of the sanctioned 72 projects during 2017-18 and 2018-19, only 13 have been completed so far and around 34 projects have been delayed. 

Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said, “We are duty bound to provide security at all places across the district and for this reason, operations are being conducted everywhere.” He said construction of roads would be taken up on priority at places where 100 per cent security is available. Meanwhile, several contractors, who are executing the PMGSY projects in the district, have expressed their unhappiness over the security arrangements. Many of them have decided to withdraw from such projects if steps are not taken to provide adequate security.

