Food outlets flout norms

Food outlets in Jeypore town continue to operate with impunity by flouting norms.

Published: 19th November 2018

JEYPORE: Food outlets in Jeypore town continue to operate with impunity by flouting norms.
Sources said 75 per cent of food outlets in the town are operating without proper authorisation from the district administration even as Food Safety department has turned a blind eye to the irregularities.

As many as 70 food outlets operate in major areas of the town including Main Road, MG Road and NKT Road. Business worth around `1 crore is done by the outlets daily. However, it is alleged that such outlets and some hotels serve unhygienic food to their consumers.

As per norms, food outlet owners are required to obtain licence from the district Food Safety office and trading licence from the local municipality. Bala Panda, a resident, said the food served in the hotels in the town is not hygienic and of low quality. What’s worse is that those who dare to question the irregularities are often threatened by hoteliers. Sources said a few days ago, locals had demanded that the district Collector should crack down on such outlets but little has been done in this regard.

Meanwhile, District Medical Officer of Public health Arun Padhi said the Food Security Officer concerned has been collecting food samples from different outlets every month and the report is being submitted to the Government for further action. Sources said the Food Security Officer responsible for Jeypore is posted in Koraput and looks after three districts.

