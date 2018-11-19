 Former Cong MLA letter creates flutter

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Krushna Chandra Sagaria, who resigned as an MLA on November 6, created a flutter on Sunday by alleging that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra did not raise the Kunduli gang-rape issue in the House because of his ‘good relations’ with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Sagaria, who won from the Koraput Assembly constituency in 2014 elections on a Congress ticket, also alleged that Mishra did not champion the cause of Dalits and tribals. Sagaria, who has turned rebel against the party leadership after his removal as chairman of SC wing of the State Congress, raised these issues in a letter to the Leader of Opposition on November 10 which was released to the press on the day.

“As the Leader of Opposition, did you not have any role in protecting the rights of Dalits and tribals?” Sagaria asked and added, “Did you not have a minute to raise the Kunduli gan-grape issue in the House.”

However, Mishra refused to join issue with Sagaria.