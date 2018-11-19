Home States Odisha

Hockey World Cup 2018: Ticket sale of opening ceremony, celebrations to begin from November 20

AR Rahman on Sunday shared the promo of Hockey World Cup anthem, ‘Jai Hind India’.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 less than two weeks away at the Kalinga Stadium, Hockey India announced ticket sales online for the opening ceremony to be held on 27th November here and the celebrations on November 28 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.   

In view of the public demand, ticket sales for both the events will be live on http://ticketgenie.in/event/hwc-opening-ceremony from 12:00 noon IST November 20, 2018 at Cuttack. Music Maestro AR Rahman will perform both at the Opening Ceremony on November 27 and at the World Cup Celebrations event on November 28. Prominent Bollywood celebrities will perform at both the events. 

The online redemption of the tickets for the opening ceremony will be from November 22 from 3:00 pm at Gate 4 of Kalinga Athletics Stadium along with other locations throughout the City. 

Rahman tweets Anthem
AR Rahman on Sunday shared the promo of Hockey World Cup anthem, ‘Jai Hind India’. Oscar-winning Rahman wrote in a Twitter post, “Presenting the promo for ‘Jai Hind India’ the song for Hockey World Cup 2018 with @iamsrk and wonderful musicians who have collaborated for this track”. The lyrics of the track, titled “Jai Hind Hind, Jai India”, have been penned by veteran lyricist Gulzar. Rahman is joined by Indian hockey players and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Sivamani in the video.

