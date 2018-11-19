Home States Odisha

Hurdles turn up for state government's port projects

The Government’s proposal to set up 12 ports is not making much headway even after disposal of a case pertaining to the port policy of the State by Orissa High Court.

Published: 19th November 2018 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Government’s proposal to set up 12 ports is not making much headway even after disposal of a case pertaining to the port policy of the State by Orissa High Court. With no takers for Bahabalpur port project, notification for which was made in 1991, land acquisition is found to be a major problem for MoU-signed port projects. Responding to a question of BJP MLA Dilip Ray, Commerce and Transport Minister Nrusingha Charan Sahu said the Government had issued notifications for the establishment of 12 non-major ports in the State with private participation.

The Minister said out of the 12 proposed minor ports, there is uncertainty in setting up of the port at Chudamani in Bhadrak district as Aditya Birla Group, which had signed a MoU with the Government to set up the port, has backed out of its decision. Meanwhile, the State Government has acquired about 700 acres of land for Kirtania port in the first phase. Kirtania port to be set up on the confluence of river Subarnarekha will be developed by Chennai-based Creative Port Development Private Limited (CPDPL). 

The State Government had signed a MoU with CPDL on December 18, 2006 for establishing a port at Subarnarekha river mouth in the same district and the revenue sharing agreement for the facility was inked on January 11, 2008. Earlier, the Ministry of Defence had raised objections to the Subarnarekha project on certain grounds. However, the Ministry gave its clearance for the development of the port to be set up on build, own, operate, share and transfer (BOOST) model. The port required about 1200 acre of land. 

Besides, Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL) has signed a MoU with the State for a proposed port at Astaranga. As land acquisition for Astaranga port is facing legal hurdles with several cases pending in Orissa High Court, the State Government has directed the district administration to speed up the process of identifying Government land. The project proponents have been asked to obtain environmental clearance for the ports. Meanwhile, the Government has initiated the process for getting necessary permissions for rail and road corridors for the ports. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha port project Odisha project hurdles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp