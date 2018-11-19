Home States Odisha

Municipal Corporation continues crackdown on plastic in malls and shopping centres

Published: 19th November 2018 11:41 AM

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s enforcement teams continued to crack the whip on a sale of polythene and plastics in the Capital City and seized 71 kg of the banned items and collected a fine of `15, 200 during surprise raids at malls and other business establishments on Sunday.
BMC officials said in the last few days, the enforcement squads have seized around 250 kg of polythene and plastics during a series of raids. On the day, raids were conducted at Forum Mart in Satya Nagar, Bhawani Mall in Saheed Nagar and others by the south-east zone under the supervision of Joint Commissioner Bimalendu Ray and 60 kg of polythene and plastics were seized.

In Forum Mart, raids were conducted at Big Bazaar and four other establishments. Similarly, in Bhawani Mall, four establishments were raided. The officials collected a fine of `6, 000 from the violators. In north zone, enforcement teams conducted raids at Pal Heights, City Pharmacy, Pantaloons Fashion and Subway, Aangan Heritage and Big Bazaar in Patia on Sunday and collected `9, 200 fine and seized over 6 kg polythene.

The raids in the north zone were conducted under the supervision of BMC Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) Subhranshu Mishra and zonal Deputy Commissioner Pramod Kumar Prusty.In the south-west zone, raids were conducted at Big Bazaar and V2 near Iskcon Temple, The World near Khandagiri and Shastri Nagar and Priyadarshini Market Complex near CRPF Square.

The teams seized about 5 kg polythene during the raids which were conducted under the supervision of zonal Deputy Commissioner Lalatendu Sahoo. A BMC official said enforcement squads from south-east zone also imposed a fine of `250 each on nine shop owners in Bapuji Nagar for not keeping dustbins near their establishments.

