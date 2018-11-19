Rayagada collector launches vegetable cultivation programme for SHGs

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: In a bid to provide livelihood support to members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar on Saturday launched Rayagada Garden Greens programme at Putasingh in Gunupur. In the first phase, one SHG having 12 members has signed an agreement with the district administration for a period of five years to cultivate vegetables and supply it to Government-run residential schools and local markets.

Launching the pilot project, the Collector said the programme will provide nutritional support to tribal school students. Subsequently, the project will cover other SHGs in the district. The Government will also provide seeds and financial support to them for the promotion of vegetable cultivation, she added.

According to sources, 57,102 SC and ST students are staying in 543 hostels while 462.52 tonnes of vegetables are required every month for them. The State Government has fixed 135 grams of vegetables for each meal and increased its budget to `1.37 crore per month in the district. The entire process will be managed by the SHGs at each level.

Special Officer of Lanjia Soura Development Agency (LSDA) Krupasindhu Behera said under the pilot project, the SHG members will supply vegetables to 11 residential schools where 2,200 students reside. Similarly, `five lakh has been kept for purchasing vegetables for these schools every month, he added.