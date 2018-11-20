3 held for dacoity plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Balianta police on Sunday night arrested three miscreants for planning a dacoity at an isolated place on the outskirts of the City. The trio was identified as Prasanna Dash of Balianta, Jitu Prakash Hota and Pradip Kumar Samal of Jagatpur. On receiving information that Dash, his associate Yunus Khan and other gang members had assembled at an isolated place near Tiranpada village to plan a dacoity, police raided the place and arrested the three from the spot.

However, three other gang members, Khan, Fakir Dash and Titan Patra, managed to flee. A gun, two bombs and sharp weapons were seized from the arrested persons. About eight cases of robbery and theft are registered against Dash by Balianta and Baranga police.