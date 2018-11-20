Home States Odisha

Ahead of Hockey WC, city gets much brighter

Published: 20th November 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Jaydev Vihar flyover illuminated with tricolour LED lights in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Temples, parks and flyovers in the Capital City, which is undergoing a massive makeover ahead of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, will soon be illuminated with colourful lights every evening. Under its ambitious ‘Light Sculpture Project’, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has taken up work for illumination of three major flyovers - Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar and Jaydev Vihar. The project also envisages the illumination of six parks and 17 temples in Old Town area with modern and colourful LED lights.

Illumination of the three flyovers along NH-16 and six parks - Biju Patnaik, Indira Gandhi (IG), Buddha Jayanti, Mahatma Gandhi and Kharavela - is aimed at giving the City’s landscape an impressive makeover in the evenings. 

Similarly, the illumination project in Old Town, the heritage area of the Smart City, will help attract more visitors to the place during the evening.  The temples that will be illuminated are Ananta Vasudeva temple, Markandeswar temple, Sari temple, Vaital temple, Bhabanisankar temple, Chitrakrinit temple, Dakarabibhisaneswar temple, Devi Padahara temple, Bakreswar temple, Nabakeswar temple, Swarnajaleswar temple, Papanasini and Maitreswar temple, Aisaneswara temple, Makareswar temple, Dwaravashini temple, Mohini temple and Yameswara temple. 

On Monday, BDA officials carried out the trial run of the project at Jaydev Vihar flyover where the bridge was illuminated with tricolour LED lights. A trial run of the illumination project was also carried out at IG park. 

The officials said lighting work has been completed in 10 temples. Work in the remaining shrines will be completed soon. The project is being financed by Essel Mining Industries Limited, Rungta Mines, SN Mohanty Group and MGM Group as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR). These firms will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the project for four years, the officials added. While BDA will foot the electricity bill for six parks, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will pay the charges for illumination of flyovers and temples.

