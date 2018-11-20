CM approves 196 projects for Chitrakonda block
MALKANGIRI : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved 196 projects worth `4.28 crore for 18 gram panchayats of Maoist-hit Chitrakonda block through video conferencing at the Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash programme held at Chitrakonda on Monday.
While interacting with the PRI members on the occasion, the Chief Minister sought cooperation from the public to implement various government projects effectively and directed officials to expedite efforts in this direction. The rural projects includes renovation of village ponds, construction of community halls, Mission Shakti buildings and other rural infrastrucres.
Collector Manish Agarwal, DRDA Project Director Lingaraj Panda, Chitrakonda MLA Dambru Sisa, SDC Chairman Adma Rawa and BDO Lariman Khosla were present.