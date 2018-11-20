Home States Odisha

Curtains come down on Parab 

The event also led to traffic snarl outside the venue located near Landiguda on Visakhapatnam-Raipur NH.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Tribal  artistes have resented the manner in which the concluding ceremony of Parab-2018 was held here on Sunday night. Although the festival is aimed at providing platform to only local tribal artistes, cultural troupes from outside the State were provided first opportunity to perform at the valedictory function. Tribal folk dancers were scheduled late in the night.

The event also led to traffic snarl outside the venue located near Landiguda on Visakhapatnam-Raipur NH. With people attending the festival in large numbers, the road outside the venue was jammed for several hours. 

Meanwhile, there has been a good response to national level Handicraft Mela, organised on the sidelines of the Parab festival. The mela, which would conclude on Tuesday, has already registered a business of `5 crore. As many as 350 stalls have been opened in the mela.

