Debt burden to touch Rs 91,943 cr

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The debt burden of the State will touch a whopping `91,943 crore by the end of 2018-19 financial year.Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera informed this in the Assembly on Monday in a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP). The loan burden was `73,684.66 crore by the end of 2017-18, the Minister said. The loan amount was `37,249.51 crore in 2006-07.

The State Government has raised a loan of `14,419.41 crore in 2017-18, the highest, compared to `2643.80 crore in 2006-07. The Finance Minister said the State Government has taken a loan of `5701.07 crore during the first six months of 2018-19.

Behera said the Government repaid `2690.21 crore principal amount and `4988.34 crore interest in 2017-18. During the first six months of the current financial year, `935.15 crore principal amount and `1789.08 crore interest have been paid, he added.Ray demanded that the Government should take long term steps to bring down the debt burden on the State.