Jagannath Temple rituals delayed by 4 hours

Rituals in the Jagannath temple were delayed by four hours on Monday that marked the beginning of Panchuka (last five days of Kartik Brata).

Published: 20th November 2018 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

A mammoth gathering of devotees outside the Jagannath temple on the occasion of last Monday of holy Kartik month I RANJAN GANGULY

By Express News Service

PURI:  Rituals in the Jagannath temple were delayed by four hours on Monday that marked the beginning of Panchuka (last five days of Kartik Brata). The offering of cooked bhog to the Holy Trinity was also delayed on the day, which saw a gathering of around a lakh devotees.

Sources said Laxminarayan Besha of Lord Jagannath was held and although the besha was to be completed by 7 am, the Sinhari (dresser) servitors managed to complete it at 11 am. This also delayed offering of bhog by four hours. Devotees observing Panchuka take only one vegetarian meal a day and depend on Mahaprasad. 

During these five days, the Holy Trinity will dressed up in various beshas (attires). On Tuesday, they will adorn the Baman Besha, Tribikram Besha on Wednesday, Laxmi Narasingha Besha on Thursday and on Friday, the deities will be decked up in Rajadhiraj (golden) Besha. Expecting a huge rush of devotees during these five days, the temple and district administrations have made elaborate arrangements.

Jagannath Temple

