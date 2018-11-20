Home States Odisha

Mediapersons urged to report truth

  Speakers at a function here appealed to media persons to report the truth as news based on fact helps build a better society and strengthen democracy.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Speakers at a function here appealed to media persons to report the truth as news based on fact helps build a better society and strengthen democracy.On the occasion of National Press Day, celebrated by National Journalists’ Welfare Board (NJWB) in the City recently, the speakers opined that challenges in the age of digital era can be overcome when both sides of the story are projected to put things in proper perspectives before the audience with honesty.

Member of Parliament and Editor of Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’ Bhartruhari Mahtab was honoured with ‘Utkal Sambadika Ratna’ award on the occasion. Editors of seven other newspapers were also felicitated with the ‘Rashtriya Sambadika Gourab’ Samman.

NJWB chief and Lok Sevak Mandal chairman Dipak Malavya presided over the function. Senior journalist Arun Panda presided over a seminar titled ‘Ethics in Journalism: Its challenges in Digital Era’.
Justice Biswanath Rath of Orissa High Court, Chairman of Chit Fund Commission Justice Madan Mohan Das, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena, DGP Dr RP Sharma and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan also spoke. 

