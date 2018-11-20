Minor held for obscene video of kin

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two persons including a juvenile were arrested by Balichandrapur police on Monday for recording obscene video of a married woman and circulating it on social media platforms. The incident took place in Balipadia village of the district, police said. The accused have been identified as 19-year-old Sameer Kumar Barik and a 16-year-old juvenile of the village. Police said the juvenile, who is the brother-in-law of the victim, along with Sameer had recorded a video of the woman while she was taking bath. Later, Sameer circulated the video on social media platforms.

The victim’s father in-law was told about the video by some relatives and friends following which he lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered by the police under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

“We arrested both the accused including a juvenile and seized a mobile phone containing the obscene video from Sameer’s possession,” said a police official. Both the accused were forwarded to the local court on Monday. While Sameer was remanded to judicial custody, the minor was sent to juvenile justice board after their bail pleas were rejected.