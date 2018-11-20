Home States Odisha

Oxygen parks to come up in Ganjam towns

In a bid to provide clean and fresh air to the people, Berhampur Forest Division will set up 11 oxygen parks under its jurisdiction.

Published: 20th November 2018

Oxygen park at Narayani in Ganjam district | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  In a bid to provide clean and fresh air to the people, Berhampur Forest Division will set up 11 oxygen parks under its jurisdiction. The proposed parks will spread over 10 to 15 hectares (ha) in urban localities under the division.The parks will be set up under Berhampur, Digapahandi, Samantiapalli and Khallikote forest ranges. The Forest department has identified suitable places in Narayani, Khallikote, Rambha, Purunabandh, Purusottampur, Gopalpur, Hinjili, near Ghodahada and Baghalati dams to execute the green plan. While the park at Narayani is at final stage, construction of the rest parks will start soon after approval of the Revenue department. The DFO has urged the Revenue department to transfer the identified land in favour of Forest department.

Sources said rampant felling of trees for widening of roads and by the timber smugglers has degraded the environment in the district while rapid construction of concrete jungle has caused serious ecological imbalance. In order to overcome the situation, the Forest department has adopted several measures including construction of oxygen parks which will work like a health centre. Authorities are also focusing on theme-based parks and gardens. The trees will be selected on the basis of their local climatic adaptability, soil condition and water absorption capacity. Those which can release high amount of oxygen will be preferred, it added.

According to Berhampur DFO Asish Behera, majority of the planted trees will be indigenous and medicinal ones, while the remaining area in the park will have flowering shrubs. This apart, the park will have walkway, water fountains, playing instrument for children and facility for picnic. The department is going to take a quantum jump in adding green spaces to the urban areas, he added.

