Preparation on, Naveen or Dama on guest list still a question

Uncertainty looms large over the Kalinga Baliyatra festival in Port Town after dispute between local MLA Damodar Rout and BJD leaders intensified.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Uncertainty looms large over the Kalinga Baliyatra festival in Port Town after dispute between local MLA Damodar Rout and BJD leaders intensified.As per reports, the district administration is yet to finalise the list of guests for the festival due to infighting between Rout and local leaders. Though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated last year’s festival, he is yet to be invited for Baliyatra festival to be kicked off on November 22.

Sources said the expelled BJD leader Damodar Rout will be on the dais on the inaugural event as he is a member of the Mahotsav Committee and an MLA. This is worrying organisers as they have to decide who would share the stage with Dama. After his expulsion from the party, Dama is at loggerheads with the party and the Chief Minister. They fear if he says something from the podium during the inaugural meet, it will spoil the event.

A senior BJD leader on condition of anonymity said the Chief Minister has shown his interest to attend Kalinga Baliyatra in Paradip ahead of General Elections, but local BJD leaders including district BJD observer and Minister Prafulla Samal and co-observer Pratap Jena have proposed the CM not to attend the festival due to dispute in Paradip. 

Invitation cards have not been printed as the guest list has not been finalised. Moreover, there is no confirmation about the presence of the Chief Minister at the inauguration. There is confusion about who will grace the event in case the CM cannot make it. 

Rout has been invited to the event three days ahead of the festival and he has given his consent. However, he has refused to write articles for the Baliyatra souvenir. His refusal means that he has distanced himself from all affairs of the festival, said member of Kalinga Baliyatra Souvenir Committee Sarat Rout.

Secretary of the committee and Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Dillip Kumar Mohanty said steps are being taken to finalise the guests list soon.Meanwhile, the construction of government stalls for Pallishree Mela, special stalls of the District Industrial Centre, Meena Bazaar and Opera is going on a war-footing. 

