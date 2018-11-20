Home States Odisha

Ruling and Opposition MLAs stall Assembly

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, members of the ruling party stood up and protested the revision of post-matric scholarship fund for SC students by the Centre.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJD MLAs staging dharna on Assembly premises on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Proceedings of the Assembly were disrupted again on Monday over the Centre’s decision to change the funding pattern of post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students and the reported entry of CBI into the State Secretariat in connection with the investigation of the chit fund scam. While the change in funding pattern of scholarship scheme was raised by ruling BJD members, Opposition Congress members raked up the issue of entry of CBI into the Secretariat.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, members of the ruling party stood up and protested the revision of post-matric scholarship fund for SC students by the Centre. Congress members also rushed to the well of the House raising the issue of CBI’s entry into the Secretariat in connection with the investigation of chit fund scam. They were also heard demanding a discussion on felling of a large number of trees for setting up a beer factory in Dhenkanal district.

Unable to run the proceedings, Speaker PK Amat adjourned the House till 3 pm. After the House was adjourned, BJD members sat on a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises protesting the Centre’s decision and dubbed the BJP-led NDA Government as ‘anti-Dalit’ and ‘anti-tribal’.
The ruling party members displayed a letter written by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot in this connection.

In the letter written on November 17, the CM had stated that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment was providing 90 per cent while the State Government contributed the remaining 10 per cent of the actual expenditure on providing a post-matric scholarship to SC students.

Naveen said from 2017-18 onwards, the Ministry has revised the liability of the State Government towards post-matric scholarship wherein the latter has to bear 80 per cent of the total expenditure. The State Government had to provide ` 238.28 crores while the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment allocated a meagre `35.12 crore during 2017-18. During 2018-19, the State will have to provide `238.28 crores while the Central share has been projected at `49.39 crores, he said.

Noisy scenes continued in the House during the afternoon session over the issue of CBI’s entry into Secretariat on October 29. Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said, “The State Government should clarify whether CBI had entered the Secretariat and for what reason.” Congress members entered the well again creating a ruckus over the issue following which the Speaker had to adjourn the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Legislative Assembly BJD Odisha Congress Odisha MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp