Special security arrangements for Men’s Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, which will kick off in the City from November 28, will witness a sectoral arrangement of security by the Commissionerate Police. The first sector consists of security for hockey players, including their place of stay and during their transit from hotels to Kalinga Stadium and back. Besides, two personal security officers will be deployed in each team bus during movement from hotels to the venue and back.

Similarly, the second sector will comprise security inside the stadium. Traffic management and parking arrangements will be part of the security in third sector. Parking arrangements will be made at Janata Maidan, from where the spectators will board the transit buses, Behera Sahi, Old AG Colony and a few other places.

In the fourth sector, an overall umbrella security will be set up in the City during the matches. “Around 250 to 300 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, 50 to 60 inspector and DSP-ranked officers and 75 platoons of police force will be deployed during the event,” Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said. The number of PCR vehicles will also be increased from 33 to 50 ahead of the mega sporting event.

The spectators will not be allowed to carry any food items and water bottles as these arrangements will be made inside the stadium. Spectators will be frisked at the gates through hand and door frame metal detectors. Around 500 cops in tracksuits will be deployed at the stands inside the stadium.

On Monday, the Commissionerate Police organised a skill development workshop for 200 personnel who will be deployed as personal security officers in the pilot contingent of the teams and in hotels where the players of 16 countries will stay during the World Cup which will conclude on December 16.“About 200 police officers have imparted training on communication, soft skills and behavioural skills,” the Police Commissioner said.

Naveen buys inaugural ticket

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday purchased the tickets for the opening ceremony of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup by paying `500. Hockey India CEO Elena Norman handed over the tickets to the Chief Minister. The mega sporting event, which will commence from November 28 to December 16, will witness participation of top 16 teams at Kalinga Stadium here. The opening ceremony will be held on November 27 in the Capital City while another event, World Cup Celebrations, will be organised at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on November 28.

In view of public demand, the sale of tickets for both the events will be available on www.ticketgenie.in from 12 pm on November 20. Online redemption of tickets for the opening ceremony will start from 3 pm on November 22 at Gate 4 of Kalinga Athletics Stadium along with other locations in the City. Fans can choose redemption centres from multiple locations/counters in Cuttack while booking their tickets for the World Cup Celebrations event.