Tiger Mahavir died for septicemia, says post-mortem report

Refuting the adverse reports on Sundari’s health, STR authorities have asserted that the tigress is hale and hearty in the special enclosure at Raiguda.

ANGUL:  The wound in the neck led to septicemia which resulted in multiple organ failure of the Kanha tiger Mahavir causing his death, said the post-mortem report which was released by Field Director of Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) Sudarshan Panda on Monday. The autopsy was conducted by four veterinary doctors including Satkosia doctor Kishore Chandra Sahu who had tranquillised tigress Sundari. 
Last week, Mahavir, who was brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to Satkosia, was found dead in the core area of the forest. Mahavir, also known as MB-2, was part of the first inter-state tiger relocation in the country in June.

The report said, “The wound on the neck infested with maggots and subsequent infection led to septicemia resulting in multiple organ failure. Death due to multiple organ failure was initiated since the creation of wound in neck region.”Speaking to mediapersons, Panda said during the post-mortem, no wire like substance was recovered from the body. Rather, the spine of porcupine and hair of wild boar were available from the body, he added.

Sundari hale and hearty
Refuting the adverse reports on Sundari’s health, STR authorities have asserted that the tigress is hale and hearty in the special enclosure at Raiguda. Earlier, the NTCA officials during their visit to Raiguda also maintained that Sundari is in good health.

Bandhavgarh tigress Sundari which was released into wild on August was again brought back to the enclosure on November 6 after it allegedly killed two persons and some cattle.Panda said Sundari is in good health and her behaviour is normal. Since she was lodged in the enclosure, two live goats and one wild boar were preyed by her. Her health parameters are being watched carefully, he added.

