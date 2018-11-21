Home States Odisha

8.2L quintal kharif paddy target for Malkangiri

 The procurement of kharif paddy will start from November 25  in the district.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy

Representational image for paddy. (Photo | EPS/Udayashankar S)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The procurement of kharif paddy will start from November 25  in the district. This was decided at a district-level procurement committee meeting chaired by Collector Manish Agarwal here. 
The district administration has also decided to take steps to make the procurement process transparent and farmer-friendly so that distress sale can be prevented. While in case of non-irrigated fields, 16 quintals of paddy per acre would be procured from farmers, 19 quintals of paddy per acre would be procured from irrigated fields.

According to Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, Malkangiri Rama Chandra Patnaik, paddy was grown in 73,116 hectares (ha) in the current season against 73,116 ha last year.

As many as 33,097 farmers have registered for the procurement so far, he added. A total of 62 procurement centres (mandis), two more than last year, have been opened across seven panchayats where eight different Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) would procure 8.2 lakh quintal paddy from the farmers in the first phase as per the Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the Centre. While the common variety paddy will be procured at `1750 per quintal, the Grade-A variety paddy will be procured at `1770 per quintal, said District Civil Supply Officer Abhimanyu Mohanty. 

ALSO READ: Rice millers continue halt of paddy purchase in Kalahandi

There will be a monitoring team and nodal officers for each mandi to supervise the process. District-level control rooms will run round-the-clock in the supply office and the district-level squad will be constituted for the purpose.

“Steps will be taken by Regulated Marketing Committees (RMCs) to sensitise farmers through publicity. There will be no role for middlemen. Strict action will be taken against any official or miller who will deviate from the policy of procurement and disturb the process,” the Collector said.

The RMCs will provide the required infrastructure facilities for the farmers in the paddy purchasing centres, including temporary storage space, resting sheds, tarpaulin and polythene sheets to cover purchased paddy and drinking water facilities. The facilities will be made available before the commencement of the procurement process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malkangiri kharif paddy Odisha farmer paddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp