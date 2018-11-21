Beach tourism potential untapped in Odisha

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district is bestowed with several tourist spots, including beaches such as Gopalpur, Sonapur and Potagarh.But, apart from Gopalpur, the other two beaches witness meagre footfall due to Government apathy and lack of interest by the elected representatives to develop the areas into tourist-friendly destinations. While Sonapur beach is on the outskirts of Pati Sunapur village under Chikiti block, Potagarh beach is in Ganjam block. Although the two beaches do witness some picnickers during the season, locals alleged that the administration has done little to promote these as tourist destinations and attract more people. Sonapur beach is one of the cleanest beaches in the State.

Of the two, Potagarh beach is isolated and totally neglected due to its remoteness while Sonapur beach has its added advantages. It is close to Andhra Pradesh, is the second breeding spot of Olive Ridley sea turtles, and also has a Marine police station. The turtle's nest on the 3 km stretch from Pati Sunapur to Anantaraipur near Bahuda river mouth which divides the mainland from the sea.

Although Olive Ridley congregation season is ahead, no visible measures have been taken by the administration to check the movement of trawlers which poses a threat to the rare turtles despite the presence of a Marine police station.

The Marine police station, which was set up with an aim to check infiltration, is yet to take measures to prevent the movement of trawlers during the turtle breeding season. The Marine PS, without the required strength, has been entrusted with the additional task of managing the nearby police stations, even after four years of its inauguration. The Tourism department, which had in June announced to develop Sonapur and Potagarh beaches to attract tourists, has failed to tap its potential by building tourist-friendly infrastructure such as lodging and boarding facilities, toilets and boating. The announcement was made by Culture and Tourism Minister Ashok Panda in June, but no steps have been taken so far.

Senior officials of police department lamented non-fulfilment of promises made by the Government such as filling up of vacancies in the Marine police station. With the year-end celebrations approaching and tourists likely to throng the beach, local youths have taken upon themselves the task of cleaning the beach with no help from the administration. The locals have appealed to the authorities concerned several times in the past to construct toilets, cement benches and pathways at the beach for the convenience of tourists, but nothing has come of it.