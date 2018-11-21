Home States Odisha

BJD raises MSP issue in Odisha Assembly

The BJD raised the issue of Central neglect in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJD raised the issue of Central neglect in the Assembly on Tuesday. As soon as the House assembled for the day, BJD members were seen shouting slogans from their seats demanding hike in minimum support price (MSP) on paddy and criticising the Centre for ignoring the demand. 

The House was adjourned only after three minutes as BJP members entered the well and created a ruckus over the alleged secret pact between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Opposition Leader Narasingh Mishra. 

BJD members criticised the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) outside the House for ignoring the letter written by Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat seeking an appointment with PM Narendra Modi to discuss the MSP issue. The House committee on paddy MSP headed by the Speaker has decided to meet the President and the PM over the issue.

