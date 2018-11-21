Home States Odisha

Man surrenders after committing murder in Mayurbhanj

One person surrendered before police after killing a man for having an illicit affair with his wife.

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: One person surrendered before police after killing a man for having an illicit affair with his wife. The accused has been identified as Thakura Marandi of Dahisahi village in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased is Rajesh Sharma of Shankarpur village in Bhadrak district. Marandi, who reached Moroda police station in the wee hours of Tuesday, informed police about the murder and the spot where he dumped the body. Police rushed to the location and recovered the body lying in a pool of blood in a crop land, about one km from Dahisahi.

Inspector-in-charge of Moroda police station Renubala Sahu said Marandi came to the police station and confessed his crime. Police registered a case and sent the body to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Marandi alleged that Rajesh had illicit affair with his wife and despite being warned to stay away, he continued to visit his house. After finding the two in a compromising position in his house, Marandi decided to take revenge. He called Rajesh and after a heated exchange, Marandi hit him with an axe on Monday night and later dumped the body. The accused will be produced in Baripada Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday, the IIC said.

