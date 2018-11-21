Odisha a role model in Malaria control: WHO

Home States Odisha

Once a high prevalence State, Odisha is now a role model in the country for its fight against malaria.   

Published: 21st November 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Once a high prevalence State, Odisha is now a role model in the country for its fight against malaria.   The World Health Organisation (WHO) in its recent report has commended the State’s efforts in bringing down cases of malaria positive and death in recent years.   According to the WHO World Malaria Report 2018, while India is the only country among 11 highest burden nations to mark progress in reducing its disease burden by 24 per cent, Odisha has recorded a path-breaking decline of over 80 per cent in reported malaria cases and deaths.

In fact, reported malaria cases in the State have declined from 3, 23, 800 in 2017 (January-September) to 55, 365 in 2018 while deaths dropped to single digits during the same period. Citing Odisha as a driver of India’s success against malaria, WHO’s Global Malaria Programme Director Dr Pedro Alonso said through innovations like improving skills of healthcare workers, expanding access to diagnostics and treatment and strengthening data collection, the State is doing what it takes to fight this preventable but deadly disease.

With support from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, ASHA workers have distributed more than 1.1 crore bed nets which are enough to protect residents in those areas at highest risk for malaria, the report stated.

“Odisha Government has dramatically scaled up efforts to prevent, diagnose and treat malaria through its DAMaN initiative and achieved major results in a short time span,” it added.
Appreciating WHO for acknowledging Odisha’s sustained efforts, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda said with the same available tools, the State has shown the way for its strategic public health planning and management. 

“Malaria control needs local and evidence-based interventions. Innovative strategies for distribution and use of long-lasting insecticidal nets, timely supply and availability of essential drugs, diagnostic facilities up to the village level as well as efficient monitoring by district and State teams led to the sharp reduction,” he said. 

The Health Secretary informed that the State has already avoided a second peak of incidence of malaria in 2017 and is now working towards achieving a record reduction in annual parasitic incidence by the year-end.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Asha workers, Mission Shakti team and Health department for the achievement. “Citation of Odisha for setting the pace of success in India’s battle against malaria in context of World Malaria Report 2018 is a vindication of our relentless pursuit to ensure health for the farthest and poorest to ensure a healthy and happy Odisha,” Naveen tweeted.
 

