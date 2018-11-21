Partial response to Maoist bandh call in Andhra-Odisha border

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The 24-hour bandh call given by CPI(Maoist) outfit’s Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee in Malkangiri had a partial impact on Tuesday. The bandh was called protesting the death of four cadres in two separate police encounters - one on November 5 in Singurpalli under Kalimela police limits and a woman Maoist cadre Meena on October 12 in the Swabhiman Anchal.

While the OSRTC-run government buses plying between Malkangiri and Jeypore and other routes across the district remained off the road, few private buses were seen plying. OSRTC buses were suspended as a preventive measure to avert any untoward incident.

People were seen waiting at bus stands and many were stranded at different places. However, business establishments, government offices and shops in the district including the Malkangiri town remained open. Police had made adequate security arrangements to tackle any kind of eventuality during the bandh.