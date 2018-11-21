Home States Odisha

Pipeline gas distribution in seven Odisha districts to be inaugurated on Thursday

The launching programme for Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts will be organised by Bharat Gas Resources Limited at Paradip Refinery Stadium.

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in 63 Geographical Areas (GAs) across India, including seven in Odisha, through a live video streaming programme at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on November 22.

Informing this, Chief Manager (Retail), State Office of IOCL R K Chowhan said the gas distribution companies will make investments over eight years in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts. 

The launching programme for Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts will be organised by Bharat Gas Resources Limited at Paradip Refinery Stadium.  The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has offered 86 new GAs covering 174 districts across the country in its 9th City Gas Distribution (CGD) Bidding Round, he added.

The CGD system is the interconnected network of pipelines for supply of gas to domestic, industrial or commercial premises and CNG stations situated in a specified GA. Bharat Gas Resources Ltd was awarded the GAs for Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts and will invest Rs.174 crore, he said. Among others, Executive Director of IOCL Refinery G S Singh, Project Managers of CGD Amardeep Gupta and Ankush Bhandari were present.

