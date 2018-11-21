Home States Odisha

RDC visits Balarampur to probe land irregularities

Earlier, the Chief Minister had directed the RDC to inquire into the matter and take immediate steps to stop tree-cutting after the villagers lodged strong protest.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

RDC D V Swamy interacting with villagers at Balarampur in Dhenkanal on Tuesday  | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cancelled the beer bottling plant at Balarampur in the district, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) D V Swamy on Tuesday visited the village to look into the irregularities during land acquisition. During his interaction with the villagers, the locals alleged that in 2014, the district administration had allocated 62 acres of land by converting it from ‘Gochar’ category to ‘Patita’ for setting up the bottling plant by Kolkata-based P and A Bottlers Private Limited. “Though the villagers and forest dwellers moved from pillar to post from 2014 to 2018 to protect the village forest, the district officials did not pay heed to our demands. Even the report prepared by Palli Sabha over the matter was not made public,” they said.

Locals demanded before the RDC that the allocated land from ‘Patita’ should be converted to forest kisam to safeguard the green cover, industrial activities in the area should be avoided and action taken against officials involved in the irregularities. Swamy also interacted with revenue officials, including the Odapada tehsildar. 

Earlier, the Chief Minister had directed the RDC to inquire into the matter and take immediate steps to stop tree-cutting after the villagers lodged a strong protest.

The RDC, who submitted his report on Monday, recommended cancellation of land allocated for the bottling plant. Gramya Parichalana Parishad president Ambika Prasad Jena and its secretary Susant Kumar Dhal apprised the RDC about meeting the former Collector and the former tehsildar and urging them not to hand over the forest land to any industry, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty visited the plant site and held talks with the people on the issue. Deogarh MLA Nitesh Gangdev, Remuna MLA Gobinda Das and former BJP Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revenue Divisional Commissioner Naveen Patnaik Dhenkanal land irregularities Dhenkanal beer plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp