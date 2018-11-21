VIMSAR doctors’ stir in Sambalpur enters fourth day

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Health services were affected at the VIMSAR in Burla as junior doctors continued their cease-work agitation demanding the removal of institution’s Director Ashwini Pujahari for the fourth day on Tuesday. Inflow of patients to VIMSAR has decreased due to the agitation. Official sources said 280 to 290 patients were being admitted to the hospital daily prior to the agitation, which started on November 17. While only 135 patients were admitted to the hospital on November 18, 205 patients on Monday, only 180 patients were admitted on Tuesday.

VIMSAR authorities have cancelled leave application of all doctors and asked the doctors on leave to join at the earliest so that health services are normalised. They convened a meeting on Tuesday which was attended by Collector Samarth Verma, Dean and Principal of VIMSAR, Braja Mohan Mishra and Superintendent of VIMSAR, Jayashree Dora besides, representatives of the JDA.

Mishra said the representatives of the JDA were informed in the meeting that a two-member inquiry team had been formed by the State Government to probe into the allegation against Pujahari and the team would submit its report within 10 days. The JDA representatives were also asked to suspend the agitation for 10 days. However, the doctors refused to budge from their stand.