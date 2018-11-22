3 arrested for abduction,gang-rape of 9-year-old

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested three persons accused in the abduction and gang-rape of a minor girl in Dhayakana village under Kabisuryanagar police limits. The incident took place about three weeks back. The accused are Kalia Patra, Mohan Tapkal and Siba Kanmur, said Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy while addressing mediapersons at Chhatrapur.

The three had broken into the girl’s house on October 31 night to commit burglary when the family members were asleep. After looting `20,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments from the house, they allegedly abducted the 9-year-old daughter of the house owner who was in deep sleep and raped her in a nearby paddy field, the SP added.

They left the girl in an unconscious state in the field and fled away. Later, the victim’s family found her in the field and rushed her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where she is still undergoing treatment. The girl is in trauma and is taking time to recover, said sources in the hospital.

The girl’s brother had filed a complaint and a case was registered at Kabisuryanagar police station. Two special teams were formed to nab the culprits and after a search, the trio was located at a place near the village. A raid was conducted and the three were nabbed. During interrogation they have confessed to have committed the crime, the SP said, adding that gold and silver ornaments besides two motorcycles were seized. They were forwarded to court and are likely to be taken on remand.

During verification, police found that at least a dozen burglary cases were registered against them under police stations in Bhanjanagar sub-division.Soon after the incident was reported, leaders of various political parties visited the hospital and Dhayakana village while blaming the ruling party and police for failure to check crime rate.The Opposition had also threatened to resort to State-wide agitation. However, all the hullabaloo fizzled out a few days later.